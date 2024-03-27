AHL Investment Management Inc. Has $739,000 Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.27.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

