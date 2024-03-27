Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Gap Up to $25.65

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.65, but opened at $27.39. Aerovate Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 16,915 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $30,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $50,440.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,063 shares of company stock valued at $605,151. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,479,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

