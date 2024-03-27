Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Aequus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 25.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.
About Aequus Pharmaceuticals
Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company markets ZIMED PF, a preservative-free bimatoprost ophthalmic solution. It also develops a range of prescription-free dry eye products under the OPTASE name; and REV-0100 for the treatment of stargardt disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aequus Pharmaceuticals
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 5 Dividend Kings Stocks to Load Up on Now
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Palantir Technologies: Bearish Sentiment, Bullish Chart Signals
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Hershey Stock Decline: An Opportunity for Investors to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.