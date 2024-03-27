Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.00

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 56.70 ($0.72), with a volume of 472966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.76 ($0.91).

Aeorema Communications Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The firm has a market cap of £5.29 million, a PE ratio of 821.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 85.51.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

