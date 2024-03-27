Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the February 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Advantest Trading Up 0.1 %

Advantest stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 85,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,975. Advantest has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantest had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $902.25 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Advantest will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments.

