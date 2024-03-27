Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Price Target Raised to GBX 250 at Berenberg Bank

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.16) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s current price.

Adriatic Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON ADT1 traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 195.20 ($2.47). 162,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,522. The company has a quick ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.04. The stock has a market cap of £597.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,394.29 and a beta of 1.21. Adriatic Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 146 ($1.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 214 ($2.70). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 177.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 178.09.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

