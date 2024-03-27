Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Price Target Raised to GBX 250 at Berenberg Bank

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.16) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s current price.
Adriatic Metals Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of LON ADT1 traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 195.20 ($2.47). 162,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,522. The company has a quick ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.04. The stock has a market cap of £597.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,394.29 and a beta of 1.21. Adriatic Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 146 ($1.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 214 ($2.70). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 177.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 178.09.
