Adobe’s (ADBE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $630.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $504.05. 921,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $228.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $575.19 and a 200-day moving average of $571.94. Adobe has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,569,000. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $78,491,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5,381.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $176,594,000 after buying an additional 290,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the software company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

