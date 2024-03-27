Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $660.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $619.00.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $507.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $575.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.94. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

