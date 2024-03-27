ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 40.0 %

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $540,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.