Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 38.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PZZA

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.66 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.