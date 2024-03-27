Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 9,602 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,602 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after acquiring an additional 140,484 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of VYMI opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average of $64.55. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $69.06. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

