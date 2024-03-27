Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.65 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $256.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.33 and a 200-day moving average of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

