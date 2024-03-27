Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.37 Million Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $63.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average of $47.08. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Nutanix

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $790,836.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at $819,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,249 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.