Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

