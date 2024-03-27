Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

