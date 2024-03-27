Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,568,940,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,197.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 276.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

