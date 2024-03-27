Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.40

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.40 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.90 ($0.49), with a volume of 3518619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.30 ($0.48).

Accrol Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £123.10 million, a PE ratio of -3,900.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Accrol Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. It produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. The company offers its products under the Softy, Elegance, Magnum, and Little Heroes brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.