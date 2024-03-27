ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Bought by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 120.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,757 shares during the quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.1% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 731.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 117,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACAD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.12.

Shares of ACAD stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 548,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,746. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $335,105. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

