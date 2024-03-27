Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 966 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.3% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after buying an additional 1,748,543 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $205.17 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $210.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

