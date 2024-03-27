Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 823 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,264,000. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $257.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $196.14 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.88 and its 200 day moving average is $231.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

