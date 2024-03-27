Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 2,367 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

