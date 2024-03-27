Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in American Express were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

View Our Latest Report on American Express

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $224.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.05 and a 200 day moving average of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $231.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.