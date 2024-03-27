Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in EQT were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.13. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.54.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

