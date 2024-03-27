Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,568,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 161,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after buying an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,618,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $95.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.26 and its 200 day moving average is $99.82. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $88.91 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $3.7772 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

