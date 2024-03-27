Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases 353 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,605,440,000 after purchasing an additional 258,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,170,000 after purchasing an additional 279,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,330 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $101.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $136.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.10 and its 200-day moving average is $104.60.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

