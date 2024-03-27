Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.3% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $205.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $210.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.