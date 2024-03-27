Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $474,000 Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 204,217 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after purchasing an additional 767,961 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 832,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 68,023 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 70,351 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 751.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 286,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 252,548 shares during the period. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CWEN opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 236.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

