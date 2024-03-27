Abundance Wealth Counselors Grows Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,218,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,149,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after purchasing an additional 496,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,228,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,381,000 after purchasing an additional 345,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of AY stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.97. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AY. Bank of America reduced their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

