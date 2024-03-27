Abundance Wealth Counselors Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,288,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after buying an additional 515,191 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 33.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,535,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,034,000 after purchasing an additional 388,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 167,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

