Abundance Wealth Counselors Cuts Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Hologic were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 42.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

