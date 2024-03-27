Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys Shares of 21,728 iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IGF stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

