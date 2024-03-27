Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys 2,975 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

