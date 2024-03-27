Abundance Wealth Counselors Boosts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,029 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in HP were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $76,229,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HP by 23.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $1,758,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of HP by 111.9% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,723 shares of company stock valued at $4,609,787 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

