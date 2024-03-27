Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %

Fiserv stock opened at $158.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.75. The company has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.78.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

