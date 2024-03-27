Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 50 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $251.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.58. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.