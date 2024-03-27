Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 1,578 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 535,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 5.2% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $20,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.23.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

