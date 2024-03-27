ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 310.2% from the February 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Trading Up 0.8 %
AAVMY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. 3,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,267. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60.
About ABN AMRO Bank
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ABN AMRO Bank
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- How and When to Roll Your Options Positions?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Low VIX? 3 High Beta Stocks To Boost Your Returns
Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.