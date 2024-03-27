ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 310.2% from the February 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

AAVMY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. 3,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,267. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

About ABN AMRO Bank

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.