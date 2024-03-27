ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) COO Rene Jacobsen Sells 5,563 Shares

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,000.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.75. 358,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,456. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,334 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 268,099 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,836,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,527,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

