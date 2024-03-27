9,805 Shares in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Purchased by 25 LLC

25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISV. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,408.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,006,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after purchasing an additional 940,210 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,367,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,412,000 after purchasing an additional 804,855 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,192,000. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,637,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 575,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 342,009 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DISV stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.95. 311,091 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

