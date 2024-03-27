9,502 Shares in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB) Acquired by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 68,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 72,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 373,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,666,000 after purchasing an additional 54,309 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the period.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $42.31.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

