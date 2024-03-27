922 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.99. The company had a trading volume of 903,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.62.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.72%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.