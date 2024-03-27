88,567 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Waterway Wealth Management LLC

Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,602,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.56. 2,692,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,504. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.96. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.