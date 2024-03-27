8,752 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

