8,228 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.
Snap-on Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:SNA opened at $290.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.64. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.68 and a 12 month high of $297.61.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at $213,420,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $3,509,962.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,664 shares of company stock worth $13,189,544 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
