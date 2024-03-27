7,439 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Acquired by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 234,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

