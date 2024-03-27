720 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,203,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $335.86. 547,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,512. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.56 and a 12-month high of $340.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $325.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.31. The company has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

