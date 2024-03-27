59,775 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Purchased by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 59,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 210.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

