5,717 Shares in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Purchased by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $489,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 782.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,536,000 after buying an additional 328,255 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,188,000.

BBUS stock opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

