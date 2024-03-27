51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $7.20 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -0.64.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,347.36%. The company had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
