4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.72

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.72 and last traded at $35.58, with a volume of 265016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The company had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $48,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,062.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $48,062.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $104,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,192,745.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 714,634 shares of company stock valued at $15,044,230. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 84,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Further Reading

